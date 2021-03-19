Covid-19: 1,587 fresh cases reported, 10 fatalities in Karnataka

-
Karnataka recorded 1,587 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,66,689 and the death toll to 12,425, the Health Department said on Friday.
Out of the 1,587 cases, 1,037 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.
This is for the fourth consecutive day that the state is reporting over 1,000 new cases.
The day saw 869 patients getting discharged after recovery.
As of March 19 evening, cumulatively, 9,66,689 positive cases have been confirmed, including 12,425 deaths and 9,42,178 who have been discharged, the Health department said.
Out of 12,067 active cases, 11,936 patients were in isolation at designated hospitals and stable while 131 were in ICU.
Among the 10 deaths, six were from Bengaluru Urban, two from Mysuru and one each from Bidar and Dharwad.
Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 1,037, Kalaburagi 61, Tumakuru 50, Mysuru 49, Dakshina Kannada 47, Bidar 40 followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases with a total of 4,15,447, followed by Mysuru 54,682 and Ballari 39,447.
Among those discharged, Bengaluru Urban again topped the list with 4,02,280, followed by Mysuru 53,367 and Ballari 38,745.
A total of 2,01,93,326 samples have been tested so far, out of which 91,884 were tested today and 6,209 of them were rapid antigen tests.
