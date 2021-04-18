Covid-19: 162 PSA oxygen plants sanctioned by Centre, 33 installed

Amid concerns over shortage of medical as wreaks havoc in the country, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday informed that 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants have been sanctioned by the Centre for installation in public health facilities in all states.

The ministry said, "162 PSA plants have been sanctioned by Government of India for installation in public health facilities in all States. These will augment medical oxygen capacity by 154.19 MT (metric tonne)."

"Out of 162 PSA plants sanctioned by the union government, 33 have already been installed - five in Madhya Pradesh, four in Himachal Pradesh, three each in Chandigarh, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand, two each in Bihar, Karnataka, and Telangana; and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh," the Ministry added in series of tweets.

The States have appreciated the installation of PSA oxygen plants in their public health facilities, the ministry added.

The Health Ministry further informed that in addition to 162 plants already sanctioned, the states have requested Centre for more than 100 such additional plants which are also being sanctioned.

Out of 162 PSA oxygen plants, 33 have been installed and by the end of the month of April, a total of 59 plants will be installed and 80 oxygen plants will be installed by the end of May.

The entire cost of 162 PSA oxygen plants amounting to Rupees 201.58 crore has been borne by the Central government, the Ministry said in a statement.

This also includes 7 years maintenance cost to start from the fourth year onwards after three years of warranty, the ministry said.

