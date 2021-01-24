Covid-19: 6,000 healthcare workers vaccinated in Army's Southern Command

-
ALSO READ
Provide more safety data on Covid-19 vaccine: SEC to Serum, Bharat Biotech
DCGI issues guidelines for pharma giants manufacturing Covid-19 vaccine
World's biggest Covid-19 vaccination programme set to begin in India: PM
Bharat Biotech chief takes on Serum Institute in Covid-19 vaccine war
Serum Institute gets DCGI nod to resume clinical trial of Oxford vaccine
-
Lieutenant General CP Mohanty, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Command of the Indian Army on Saturday said around 6,000 healthcare workers in the command have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.
Briefing the media, Mohanty said, "We have prioritised our vaccination drives. Our healthcare workers in military hospitals are providing sustained support. We have started administering the vaccine to our health workers. Around 6,000 of them have been vaccinated so far."
The Lieutenant-General said that the Southern Command is the largest Command accounting for the 41 per cent of the landmass in India.
"The command has been actively involved in the management of COVID related issues. We had established multiple isolations centres and quarantine facilities. The challenge was to keep ourselves safe and assist the civil administration. I believe, we have overcome the peak of COVID-19 pandemic. I am proud that our country has been at the forefront of the vaccination drive," added Mohanty
Till Saturday, a total of 15,37,190 beneficiaries were vaccinated through 27,776 sessions, as per the provisional report of the Government of India.
Billed as the world's largest vaccination programme, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the COVID-19 vaccination drive which began on January 16 aims to first vaccinate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.
Covishield, the COVID-19 vaccine being manufactured by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin were granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on January 3.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU