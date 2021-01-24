Bihar: 76,000 vaccinated for Covid-19 in a week after launch of drive

Close to 76,000 people have



received shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in till Saturday, a week after the inoculation drive commenced in the state where has claimed the lives of around 1,500 people and infected about 2.60 lakh, the health department said.

According to a statement issued by the department, the total number of people vaccinated till date was 75,978 out of whom 74.223 were Covishield beneficiaries while the remaining 1,755 received Covaxin shots.

Only 69 AEFI (adverse effects following immunisation) have been reported across the state so far, the statement said.

The number of people vaccinated on the day was 12,351.

According to the daily COVID-19 bulletin, the number of casualties so far stood at 1,476 while the total number of confirmed cases has reached 2.59 lakh.

However, 2.55 lakh patients have recovered and the state boasted of a healthy 98.45 per cent recovery rate.

Patna remained the worst affected district with more than 51,000 confirmed cases so far and over 400 deaths. All 38 districts have tallies in excess of 1,000. Only Patna and Muzaffarpur (11,871) have tallies in five digits.

