Covid-19: Belgium eases some pandemic rules, stays strict on Christmas

-
ALSO READ
UK PM considering month-long lockdown as Covid-19 cases rise: Reports
UK PM declares England's second stay-at-home lockdown for 4 weeks
Manchester at war as it is dragged into highest coronavirus Tier in UK
Centre issues new Covid-19 guidelines for states, forbids local lockdowns
Rajasthan reports seven additional fatalities; total deaths now at 1,199
-
Belgium has relaxed some rules imposed to contain the coronavirus resurgence but is remaining strict on family gatherings over Christmas.
Now that all the virus indicators are declining, the government said on Friday that non-essential shops could open under restricted conditions next week.
Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said that beyond containing the virus, everyone had to make sure that loneliness did not strike.
"We must also be sure that during Christmas and New Year people are not alone, so that is why on the evening of December 24 or 25 isolated people, people living alone, will have the possibility to invite up to two people inside their home," De Croo said.
It was only a tiny concession for the Christmas break, compared to what some other European nations envisage.
One of the hardest-hit countries in Europe, Belgium has reported more than 16,000 deaths linked to the coronavirus.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU