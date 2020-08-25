Covid-19 cases in Telangana rise to 100,800 with 2,579 additions

Telangana continued to witness a



steady rise in the daily number of COVID-19 cases, with 2,579 fresh infections and nine more fatalities being reported, pushing the state's tally to 1.08 lakh.

The toll climbed to 770 with nine deaths, a state government bulletin said on Tuesday, providing data as of 8 PM on August 24.

As many as 52,933 samples were tested on August 24, the highest for a day so far.

Cumulatively, 10.21 lakh samples were tested.

The samples tested per million population was 27,502, it said.

Out of the 2,579 new cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the COVID-19 hotspot in the state, saw a relatively low count at 295, followed by Rangareddy 186, Khammam 161, Warangal Urban 143, Nizamabad 142, and others.

All 33 districts in the state reported cases in double digits.

According to the bulletin, the case fatality rate in the state was 0.70 per cent, while it was 1.85 per cent at the national level.

The total number of people who recovered from the disease so far was84,163, while 23,737 were under treatment.

The recovery rate in the state went up further to 77.44 per cent, while it was 75.27 per cent in the country.