Covid-19 cases on the decline in Mizoram, says health minister

-
ALSO READ
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
India administers over 1.75 billion vaccines against coronavirus so far
Omicron can evade Covid vaccines' protection, antibody therapies: Study
UK medical officers give nod for Covid-19 vaccines for children
US reaffirms support for easing WTO rules on Covid-19 vaccines
-
Mizoram health minister R. Lalthangliana Friday said though the state reports more cases of COVID-19 daily than other states, the number of patients affected by the disease and needing hospitalisation has significantly declined.
During a meeting with health officials, doctors, NGOs and churches, Lalthangliana said that the crunch in facilities and other COVID-19 related crises in the state have significantly reduced owing to the decline in the number of patients needing treatment at the Zoram Medical College (ZMC), dedicated COVID-19 health centres, COVID-19 care and community care centres in the state.
He said the higher number of corona patients in the state is due to aggressive testing, which is now not done in other states. However, deaths due to the disease is significantly low in Mizoram compared to the other states.
Mass testing is still on in some parts of Mizoram, he said.
The state on Friday reported 396 fresh COVID-19 cases - 78 less than the previous day taking the state's tally to 2,20,026, a health department official said.
The toll in the disease rose to 667 as one more person succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.
However, 530 people have recovered from the virus on Friday, he said.
The number of active cases now stands at 3,029, while 2,16,330 people have recovered from the infection so far, the official said.
The recovery rate is 98.32 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent.
The state has so far tested more than 18.62 lakh samples for COVID-19, the official said.
According to state immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8 lakh people have been inoculated till Thursday and 6.55 lakh of them have been fully inoculated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU