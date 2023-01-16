JUST IN
Nepal plane crash: At least 68 dead, rescuers search for 4 missing persons
Business Standard

Covid-19 centre contracts probe: BMC chief at ED office to record statement

Mumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Monday went to the ED's office with its probe into the alleged irregularities in award of contracts for COVID-19 care centres

Topics
BMC | Enforcement Directorate | Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai civic chief reaches ED office for probe into Covid-19 irregularities
Mumbai civic chief reaches ED office for probe into Covid-19 irregularities

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Monday went to the Enforcement Directorate's office here in connection with its probe into the alleged irregularities in award of contracts for COVID-19 care centres.

The ED had summoned Chahal to record his statement in the matter.

Chahal was seen entering the ED's office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai at around 11.40 am.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya had alleged irregularities in the COVID-19 centers set up by the BMC.

He had also filed a complaint at the Azad Maidan police station, based on which the police registered an FIR against a hospital management firm and some persons for allegedly submitting fake documents to obtain contracts of COVID-19 care centres.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 13:09 IST

