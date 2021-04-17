Covid-19: Chhattisgarh govt orders 90,000 Remdesivir injections

-
The Chhattisgarh government on Friday said that it has ordered 90,000 Remdesivir injections out of which 2,000 injections will be received within two days.
"We have placed an order of 90,000 Remdesivir injections, out of which 2000 injections will be received within 2 days and another 28000 within a week. Thereafter, we will receive 30000 injections per week," state health minister TS Singh Deo tweeted.
The minister also congratulated the Health Department of the state for its smart work and timely tough decisions.
"The team of officials and doctors at the Health Department is committed to ensure a continuous supply of Remdesivir injections for the people of Chhattisgarh," Deo said.
"With their laudable efforts and dedication we will surely win this war against the pandemic," he added.
According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,21,769 active COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, while the cumulative cases of the infection have gone up to 3,74,289.
The death toll in the state has mounted to 5,442.
