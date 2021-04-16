Maharashtra reports highest single-day spike of 63,729 Covid-19 cases

on Friday reported 63,729 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest



single-day count so far, taking the tally past the 37-lakh mark, while 398 more patients succumbed to the infection, said a health department official.

With 63,729 COVID new cases, the tally increased to 37,03,584, while 398 fatalities pushed the toll to 59,551, he said.

The state's earlier highest one-day case count was 63,294, recorded on April 11, followed by 61,695 on April 15.

Also, 45,335 patients were discharged during the day, raising the number of recovered cases to 30,04,391, he said.

Maharashtra's number of active cases has increased to 6,38,034, the official said.

Mumbai recorded 8,803 new cases and 53 fatalities, taking the tally to 5,62,207 and the toll to 12,250.

With 2,72,226 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in has gone up to 2,33,08,878, the official said.

Currently, 35,14,181 people are in home quarantine, while 25,168 people are in institutional quarantine in the state, the health department said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 81.12 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.61 per cent, the department said.

The Mumbai division, including Mumbai city and its satellite towns, recorded 17,635 cases and 73 deaths, taking the count of cases to 11,68,411 and the fatalities to 21,489, it said.

The



Nashik division reported 9,286 cases, including 2,459 in Nashik city, while 2,159 infections were recorded in Ahmednagar district. Out of 73 fresh deaths in the division, 25 were from Ahmednagar district and 20 in Nashik district, among others, the official said.

The Pune division saw 13,891 fresh infections, including 5,437 in Pune city. Out of 65 deaths in the division, Pune city and Satara reported 36 and 12, respectively, the official said.

The Kolhapur division added 2,106 new cases, the Aurangabad division 3,095, the Latur division 4,893 and the Akola division 2,264, he said.

The Nagpur division registered 10,559 cases, including 4,190 in Nagpur city, while Bhandara district recorded 1,384 fresh infections.

High deaths were reported from some of the districts and cities like Nanded district (20), Nagpur city (19), Latur district (17), Osmanabad district (12), Nanded city (11) and Buldhana (12).

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures as follows: Total cases 37,03,584, new cases 63,729, deaths 59,551, recoveries 30,04,391, active cases 6,38,034, people tested so far 2,33,08,878.

