Over 16.7 mn doses of Covid vax supplied to 20 countries so far: Health Min

Over 167 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been supplied to 20 countries till February 9, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey informed the Lok Sabha on Friday and asserted that external supplies of the vaccine are being undertaken with due regard to domestic production and adequate availability for the national vaccination programme.

"Supplies have been made of 167.7 lakh doses to 20 countries until 9 February 2021. This includes gift of 62.7 lakh doses to 13 countries and commercial procurement of 105 lakh doses by eight countries," Choubey said in a written reply.

India is a member of COVAX facility (created by Gavi Global Alliance for Vaccines & Immunization, CEPI Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and WHO World Health Organisation) and is both a recipient of vaccines from the facility as well as a supplier of vaccines.

In addition to COVAX facility, external supplies have been made bilaterally through gifts by the Government of India and commercial sales by the manufacturers.

On whether the supply of vaccines to other countries will have any adverse effect on controlling the disease in the country, Choubey said, "External supplies are being undertaken with due regard to domestic production and adequate availability for the national vaccination programme.

