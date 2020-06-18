Covid-19 crisis: India death toll has more than doubled in just 15 days

In just over a fortnight, the Covid-19 death toll has more than doubled to 11,903, making India the 8th worst-affected country in terms of fatalities. There was a 20% spike in the deaths over the last one day, most of which have been attributed to over a 1,000 unreported deaths in The overall fatality rate of India has increased from 2.8 to 3.4% in a day. Prime Minister said that there were 0.7 deaths per lakh population in India. On the up side, the recovery rate now stands at over 50%.



