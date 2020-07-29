JUST IN
Covid-19 crisis: Mumbai sees lowest single-day spike in new cases

A total of 8,776 tests were conducted on Tuesday

Agencies  |  Mumbai 

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) doctor collects swab sample of police personnel for Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test at Navi Mumbai Police Headquarters

Only 700 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Mumbai today that too with the highest single-day testing till date, said Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday.

He said a total of 8,776 tests were conducted on Tuesday, out of which only 700 tests were found positive in the financial capital, news agency ANI reported.

"The good news: Only 700 cases today in Mumbai and that too with the highest testing till date in Mumbai in a single day (8,776).This is chase the virus in full capacity. A major relief after three months," said Thackeray, in a tweet, on Tuesday.
First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 01:33 IST

