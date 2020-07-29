Covid-19 crisis: Mumbai sees lowest single-day spike in new cases

-
Only 700 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Mumbai today that too with the highest single-day testing till date, said Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday.
He said a total of 8,776 tests were conducted on Tuesday, out of which only 700 tests were found positive in the financial capital, news agency ANI reported.
"The good news: Only 700 cases today in Mumbai and that too with the highest testing till date in Mumbai in a single day (8,776).This is chase the virus in full capacity. A major relief after three months," said Thackeray, in a tweet, on Tuesday.
