Covid-19 crisis: Mumbai sees lowest single-day spike in new cases

Only 700 new Covid-19 cases were reported in today that too with the highest single-day testing till date, said Cabinet Minister on Tuesday.

He said a total of 8,776 tests were conducted on Tuesday, out of which only 700 tests were found positive in the financial capital, news agency ANI reported.

"The good news: Only 700 cases today in and that too with the highest testing till date in in a single day (8,776).This is chase the virus in full capacity. A major relief after three months," said Thackeray, in a tweet, on Tuesday.