Covid-19: Delhi Metro extends suspension of services till 'further notice'

In wake of the Delhi government's order of extension of lockdown in the city for another week (till May 24), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday announced it was also extending the suspension of its services "till further notice".
The DMRC did not share any particular time frame for the suspension of services, in place since May 9, to held curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.
"In the wake of extension of curfew in Delhi for the containment of Covid-19 by the Govt. of NCT of Delhi, the Delhi Metro services on all its Lines shall also remain suspended till further notice. Any change in services will be notified," the DMRC tweeted.
On May 9, the Delhi Metro had suspended services on all its lines till 5 a.m. on May 17 in the wake of revised guidelines issued then by the Delhi government on extension of curfew in the city.
On Saturday, Delhi recorded 6,456 new cases, including 262 deaths, due to Covid-19.
While announcing the extension of lockdown in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said although over the last few days, Covid-19 cases and positivity rate have come down, any complacency would squander the gains achieved so far in the ongoing second wave of the pandemic.
--IANS
rak/vd
