Covid-19: Andhra Pradesh records highest single-day surge of 24,171 cases

-
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh reports more than 900 cases for second consecutive day
Andhra Pradesh logs 492 new Covid-19 cases, highest in over 2 months
12,000-plus new cases take Andhra's coronavirus count to over a million
Andhra Pradesh reports 1,730 fresh Covid cases, active count tops 10,000
Andhra Pradesh reports 253 fresh Covid-19 cases, 137 recoveries
-
Andhra Pradesh on Sunday
registered a record 24,171 fresh cases of coronavirus, the single largest in a day since the first case was reported on March 12, 2020.
For the second time this week, the daily Covid-19 toll crossed the century mark as 101 people succumbed to the infection while 21,101 had recovered in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, the latest bulletin said.
From 1.79 crore sample tests so far, a total of 14,35,491 coronavirus positives turned out in the state, at an overall positivity rate of about 8 per cent.
The total recoveries increased to 12,15,683 and toll to 9,372 while the active cases rose to 2,10,436.
Anantapuramu district reported the highest 3,356 fresh cases in 24 hours.
Chittoor reported 2,885, East Godavari 2,876, West Godavari 2,426 and Visakhapatnam 2,041 while five others added between 1,500 and 1,800 each.
Three districts logged between 700 and 1,000 new cases in a day.
Kurnool crossed the one-lakh total cases mark, joining seven other districts in the list.
However, it has the lowest number of 7,568 active cases in the state now.
Anantapuramu also reported the highest number of 14 fresh Covid-19 fatalities in 24 hours.
Visakhapatnam reported 11, Chittoor 10, East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna and Vizianagaram nine each, SPS Nellore seven, Kurnool, Prakasam and Srikakulam six each, West Godavari three and Kadapa two coronavirus deaths in a day.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU