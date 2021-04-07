Delhi Metro advises commuters to complete journey by 10 pm

-
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday advised commuters, who do not fall under essential category, to complete their journey before 10 pm when the night curfew comes into effect.
The Kejriwal government has imposed seven hours of night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am with immediate effect till April 30 as the coronavirus cases continue to soar in Delhi.
"In view of the imposition of night curfew in Delhi starting tonight, entry in Metro from 10 pm to 5 am will be allowed only to those passengers who fall in essential category, as per govt order, after verification of their valid IDs by DMRC and CISF personnel," the DMRC said in a statement.
It advised the commuters who do not fall in essential category to complete the journey and reach there destination by 10 pm.
The exemptions include those travelling to and from airports, railway stations, state bus terminus; pregnant women, patients, officials related to the functioning of offices of diplomats and those holding any constitutional post on the production of valid identity card.
Central and Delhi government officials involved in emergency services like health, police, prisons, home guards and civil defence would also be exempted.
People travelling during curfew hours for COVID-19 vaccination will require a soft or hard copy of an e-pass, which can be obtained from the Delhi government website.
