World Coronavirus Dispatch: Growing disquiet over Oxford-Astra vaccine data
Business Standard

Covid-19 Factoid: India's new cases exceed daily recoveries in last 2 days

Country added over 6,000 new actives cases for two straight days as states report surge.

Jyotindra Dubey  |  New Delhi 

A medical staff collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 during random testing of the people traveling from Delhi to Noida as the cases increase, in Noida on Wednesday.
The global count of coronavirus cases is nearing 61 million, of which over 17 million cases are active. The global death toll has now crossed 1.4 million, with the US having the most number of deaths.

In India, the confirmed case count is now over 9.26 million, of which 452,344 cases are active. Recovery rate is over 93.7 per cent and the death toll stands at 135,223.

1. India adds over 6,000 new active cases each in two days

India added over 6,000 new actives cases for two straight days as the daily new cases exceeded the daily recoveries. It recorded sub-40,000 recoveries in the last two days while the daily new cases exceeded recoveries. India added 7,598 new active cases on November 25, the biggest daily spike active cases count in the last two months.

2. Maharashtra adds over 6,000 new cases

Maharashtra is India’s worst-affected state with nearly 1.8 million reported cases. It has been witnessing a fresh surge in new cases after witnessing a drop in daily spike for a few days. The state, for the first time after 18 days, added over 6,000 new cases on November 25.


3. Delhi continues with surge in new cases

Delhi has been witnessing a massive surge in new covid-19 cases. The city-state has been adding over 6,300 new cases each day on an average since the start of the month. Overall, the state has so far reported 540,541 cases, of which 493,419 cases have already recovered.

First Published: Thu, November 26 2020. 14:42 IST

