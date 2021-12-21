Covid-19: Gujarat extends night curfew in eight districts till December 31

-
Gujarat government has extended night curfew till December 31 in eight major cities of the state amid rising COVID-19 variant Omicron cases in the state.
The curfew timing will be 1 am to 5 am, reads the official order.
The eight cities which continue to witness night curfew are Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Junagarh.
Meanwhile, Business can continue their operations till 12 at night.
As per the order, Restaurants can only fill 75 per cent of their sitting capacity in order to maintain social distancing.
The limit of 400 people for a wedding has not been changed in the order.
Rajkot district of Gujarat reported the first case of Omicron variant of COVID-19, said the district collector Arun Mahesh Babu on Sunday.
Whereas, other districts of the state have also reported cases of Omicron.
Meanwhile, India has reported 161 cases of new coronavirus variant Omicron, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.
"As of now, India has 161 Omicron cases...We are monitoring the situation daily with experts," the minister told Rajya Sabha while replying to a debate on the COVID-19 situation.
