Gujarat extends night curfew in 8 districts till December 31 amid Omicron

government has extended night curfew till December 31 in eight major cities of the state amid rising COVID-19 variant cases in the state.

The curfew timing will be 1 am to 5 am, reads the official order.

The eight cities which continue to witness night curfew are Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Junagarh.

Meanwhile, Business can continue their operations till 12 at night.

As per the order, Restaurants can only fill 75 per cent of their sitting capacity in order to maintain social distancing.

The limit of 400 people for a wedding has not been changed in the order.

Rajkot district of reported the first case of variant of COVID-19, said the district collector Arun Mahesh Babu on Sunday.

Whereas, other districts of the state have also reported cases of

Meanwhile, India has reported 161 cases of new variant Omicron, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.

"As of now, India has 161 Omicron cases...We are monitoring the situation daily with experts," the minister told Rajya Sabha while replying to a debate on the COVID-19 situation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)