Jharkhand records 3,825 new Covid-19 infections, eight fresh fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Jharkhand Congress chief says party intact amid reports of horse-trading
Supreme Court seeks report from Jharkhand govt in judge murder case
Tata Steel to invest Rs 3,000 cr in Jharkhand in next 3 yrs to inc capacity
Caste certificates to be issued to students within 6 months: Jharkhand CM
Jharkhand coronavirus update: 56 fresh Covid cases, no new deaths
-
The COVID-19 surge in Jharkhand continues, with the state recording 3,825 new cases on Friday, up from 3,704 infections reported on the previous day, pushing the caseload to 3,69,047, a health department bulletin said.
State capital Ranchi alone accounted for 1,543 COVID-19 cases, followed by East Singhbhum with 593, Bokaro with 216, East Singhbhum with 175, and Deoghar with 168.
The cumulative toll rose to 5,161 with eight deaths reported during the last 24 hours -three from Bokaro, two each from Ranchi and East Singhbhum, and one from Saraikela, the bulletin said.
On Thursday the state had reported four deaths - two from East Singhbhum and one each from Dhanbad and Ranchi. No deaths were reported on Wednesday.
Currently, there are 17,206 active COVID-19 cases in the state, a jump from 14,255 a day before.
In Jamshedpur - two persons who came from the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia - tested positive for the infection and their samples have been sent to a laboratory in Bhubaneshwar for genome sequencing, an official said.
The number of police personnel who have contracted coronavirus has risen to over 250 in Jharkhand.
Meanwhile, 3,46,680 people have recuperated from the disease so far, including 866 in the last 24 hours.
A total of 62,872 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of clinical examinations to 1,83,80,168, it added.
The High Court of Jharkhand on Friday reprimanded the state government and its apex medical institution, Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, for not being able to procure medical equipment, including genome sequencing machine, and observed that whether they would wake up from slumber only after people reach cremation ground.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU