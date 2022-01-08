Jharkhand records 3,825 new Covid-19 infections, eight fresh fatalities

The COVID-19 surge in continues, with the state recording 3,825 new cases on Friday, up from 3,704 infections reported on the previous day, pushing the caseload to 3,69,047, a health department bulletin said.

State capital Ranchi alone accounted for 1,543 COVID-19 cases, followed by East Singhbhum with 593, Bokaro with 216, East Singhbhum with 175, and Deoghar with 168.

The cumulative toll rose to 5,161 with eight deaths reported during the last 24 hours -three from Bokaro, two each from Ranchi and East Singhbhum, and one from Saraikela, the bulletin said.

On Thursday the state had reported four deaths - two from East Singhbhum and one each from Dhanbad and Ranchi. No deaths were reported on Wednesday.

Currently, there are 17,206 active COVID-19 cases in the state, a jump from 14,255 a day before.

In Jamshedpur - two persons who came from the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia - tested positive for the infection and their samples have been sent to a laboratory in Bhubaneshwar for genome sequencing, an official said.

The number of police personnel who have contracted has risen to over 250 in

Meanwhile, 3,46,680 people have recuperated from the disease so far, including 866 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 62,872 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of clinical examinations to 1,83,80,168, it added.

The High Court of on Friday reprimanded the state government and its apex medical institution, Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, for not being able to procure medical equipment, including genome sequencing machine, and observed that whether they would wake up from slumber only after people reach cremation ground.

