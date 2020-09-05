Covid-19 in Delhi under control, testing has been doubled: Satyender Jain

Health Minister on Saturday said that the situation in the national capital is under control and highlighted that testing has been doubled.

He also said that the case fatality rate (CFR) in is around 0.5 per cent.

"2,914 new cases were found, 1,751 recovered and 13 deaths. We have more than doubled the testing in Delhi, in the last week. Earlier, there were around 15,000-16,000 tests were conducted. 37,000 tests were conducted yesterday," Jain told reporters here.

"Positivity rate is close to 8 per cent. The case fatality rate is around 0.5 per cent. The situation in is under control," he said.

The minister said that 70 per cent beds in Delhi hospitals are still vacant and only 30 per cent are occupied.

India registered the highest single-day jump of 86,432 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the national caseload past the 40-lakh mark, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

With 1,089 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 69,561.

The total case tally stands at 40,23,179 including 8,46,395 active cases, 31,07,223 cured/discharged/migrated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)