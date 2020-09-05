Odisha coronavirus update: State reports 3,543 cases, seven more deaths

reported 3,543 new



cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking its tally to 1,20,221, a Health Department official said.

Seven more persons lost their lives, following which the death toll rose to 538, he said.

Most of the new cases were reported from the Khurda district where 878 people tested positive, its highest single-day spike. Mayurbhanj reported 326 new cases, followed by 295 cases detected in Cuttack, the official said.

New cases were reported from all the 30 districts of the state.

There are 29,229 active cases in the state at present, while 90,331 people have so far recovered.

Khurda reported two of the latest deaths, while one patient each died in Bolangir, Cuttack, Ganjam, Malkangiri and Sundergarh, the official said.

The state has tested over 20.48 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)