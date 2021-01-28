Covid-19: India records 11,666 new cases, detah toll jumps to 1,53,847

India's COVID-19 tally of cases crossed 1.07 crore with11,666 new infections being reported in a day,while the national recovery rate climbed to 96.94 per cent,accordingto the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The total infections have mounted to 1,07,01,193. The death toll increased to 1,53,847 with 123 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,03,73,606 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.94 percent. TheCOVID-19casefatality rate stands at 1.44per cent.

The COVID-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh for the ninth consecutive day.

There are1,73,740 active infections in the country which comprises1.62 per cent of the total caseload,the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16. It went past60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR,19,43,38,773samples have been tested up toJanuary 27 with7,25,653 samples being tested on Wednesday.

The 123 new fatalities include 32 fromMaharashtra, 20from Kerala, 10 from Punjab and 9 from Delhi.

A total of1,53,847 deathshave been reported so far in the country including50,894from Maharashtra followed by 12,333 from Tamil Nadu, 12,207 fromKarnataka,10,829 fromDelhi, 10,139 from West Bengal,8,636 from Uttar Pradesh and, 7,152 fromAndhra Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on itswebsite, adding that state-wisedistribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

