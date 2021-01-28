For second day in a row, no new Covid-19 case in Andamans, five recoveries

Andaman and Nicobar Islands



did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case in the last two days, a health department official said on Thursday.

The tally in the Union Territory remained at 4,994, while 62 people have so far died due to the contagion, he said.

"No fresh COVID-19 case was reported for the second day in a row on Wednesday," the official said.

Five people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,922, the official said.

Altogether, 2,454 health workers have so far received the shots of COVID-19 vaccine in

The Union Territory now has 10 active cases.

The overall COVID situation is under control in the archipelago as the local administration has been strict to ensure that health safety protocols are followed to contain the spread of the disease, he said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 2,17,007 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 2.30 per cent, he added.

