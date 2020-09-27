With 88,650 new cases, India's coronavirus tally nears 600,000 mark

-
ALSO READ
Pfizer, BioNTech to expand phase three trial for coronavirus vaccine
Chinese coronavirus vaccine produces immune response in phase two trial
India is key for global access to a coronavirus vaccine - here's why
Coronavirus LIVE: Italy reports lowest deaths since first day of lockdown
Assam reports 1,856 new coronavirus cases, state tally jumps to 87,908
-
In the wake of 88,650 more coronavirus cases and another 1,124 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's total tally on Sunday neared the 60-lakh mark.
Of the total 59,92,532 cases, 9,56,402 are still active. As many as 49,41,627 patients were cured and discharged, whereas 94,503 succumbed to the viral disease.
About 75 per cent of the new cases were from 10 states and UTs.
India's recovery rate is 82.46 per cent while the fatality rate has come down to 1.58 per cent, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data said.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with 13,21,176 cases, including 35,191 deaths. It is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.
According to Indian Council of Medical Research data, India conducted 9,87,861 sample tests on Saturday, taking the total tests so far to 7,12,57,836.
--IANS
anb/tsb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU