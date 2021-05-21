Covid-19: Kerala govt announces one week extension of lockdown

-
ALSO READ
Going to be historic win for LDF, says Pinarayi Vijayan after casting vote
PM, Cong leaders portrayed Kerala in poor light: Pinarayi Vijayan
Why is Congress jittery about probe against ED: Kerala CM Vijayan
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan announces slew of welfare schemes
Whistle blower slams Pinarayi Vijayan, wants Central agency probe
-
The Kerala government
on Friday announced a one week extension of the state-wide lockdown till May 30, to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state has been under lockdown since May 8 after weekend restrictions and lockdown-like curbs imposed earlier failed to create any desired impact in terms of the daily caseload of the infected persons.
On May 16, the lockdown was extended to May 23.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also announced the withdrawal of "triple lockdown" measures being implemented in three districts-- Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur from May 16.
However, the "triple lockdown" will be continued in Malappuram district.
Kerala has been witnessing a huge spike of cases and deaths during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU