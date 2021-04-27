Railways deploying 31 Covid care coaches in MP, Maharashtra: Goyal

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
Covid: EC bans rallies, public meetings in West Bengal from 7 pm to 10 am
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
-
The railways is deploying 31 COVID care coaches in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and these will have facilities like oxygen cylinders for patients, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.
Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 12,686 coronavirus cases, taking its tally to over five lakh, while Maharashtra reported 48,700 cases taking the count of infections in the state to 43,43,727.
The minister in a tweet said that at the Tehri station in Indore, 320 beds have been arranged by the Railways in 20 COVID care coaches.
"These coaches are equipped with facilities, including oxygen cylinders, for patients. On the request of the state government, these coaches have been made available to them," he said.
"Indian Railways will deploy COVID care coaches at the Ajni Container Depot in Nagpur. These 11 coaches can together accommodate more than 170 patients," Goyal said.
Earlier in Bhopal, the railways had deployed 20 isolation coaches with a capacity of 292 beds.
The railways had earlier said it currently has 4,000 coaches that have been retrofitted as isolation units with a capacity of 64,000 beds and that these were ready to be deployed across states.
Such coaches are positioned at nine major railway stations in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.
In the national capital, the railways has catered to the full demand of the Delhi government's 75 COVID care coaches with a capacity of 1,200 beds, the national transporter said.
While 50 coaches are positioned at Shakur Basti, 25 more have been deployed at Anand Vihar station in Delhi.
In Nandrubar (Maharashtra), 24 isolation coaches with a capacity of 292 beds have been deployed. The utilisation of these facilities in these states, as per latest records, cumulatively registers 98 admissions with 28 subsequent discharges, the railways said.
At present, 70 COVID-19 patients are utilising the isolation coaches.
In Uttar Pradesh, though coaches have not yet been requisitioned by the state government, 10 coaches each are placed at Faizabad, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Bareli and Nazibabad, totalling to a capacity of 800 beds (50 coaches), the railways said.
These coaches modified for coronavirus patients have been divided into eight bays or 'cabins' with each having 16 beds. Every coach has three toilets -- one western and two Indian style -- and a bathroom with hand showers, buckets, mugs and seating arrangement, it said.
Mosquito nets, bio-toilets, power sockets and oxygen cylinders are available in the coaches. Also, space has been created to hold IV-fluid bottles. Extra bottle holders and clamps have been provided to hang them, the railways said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU