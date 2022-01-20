Covid-19: Kerala reports 62 fresh Omicron cases, new strain tally at 707

-
-
Kerala on Thursday reported 62 more Omicron cases, a variant of coronavirus, and took the total number of people affected by the new strain to 707, said the State Health Department.
Of the 62, one belongs to Tamil Nadu and has come to Kerala from the UAE.
Out of those infected today, 49 were from low-risk nations and one from a high-risk country. Four people reached the state from other states; and eight contracted the disease through their contacts, the department said in a press release. Of these, 14 people are from Thrissur district, 11 from Kannur, nine from Pathanamthitta, eight from Ernakulam, five each from Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, two each from Kollam, Alappuzha, Palakkad and Kasaragod and one Idukki district, said the Health Department. Out of the total 645 patients so far, 483 arrived from low-risk countries while 108 were from high-risk nations. A total of 88 people in the state contracted the disease through their contacts while 28 people came from other states, it added.
