Tripura coronavirus update: 504 new cases reported, tally up at 23,338

Tripura's COVID-19 tally rose



to 23,338 on Wednesday as 504 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The state's death toll rose to 250 as two more patients succumbed to the infection, he said.

West district, under which Agartala falls, has accounted for 140 of the 250 deaths reported in the state so far, the official said.

now has 6,602 active COVID-19 cases, while 16,463 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

Twenty-three patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

The state has tested 3,66,838 samples for COVID-19 so far, he added.

