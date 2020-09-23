Russia to soon register second Covid-19 vaccine, says Vladimir Putin

-
Russia will soon register a second vaccine against COVID-19, informed President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.
"By the way, the second vaccine against coronavirus will be registered soon," as reported by Sputnik quoting Putin while speaking to the Russian Upper House lawmakers.
On Tuesday, national consumer health watchdog said that another vaccine -- developed by the Vector research centre and dubbed as EpiVacCorona would be registered by October 15.
Putin also complimented the country's ability to counter the pathogen adding that the healthcare system is "now ready to efficiently counter' COVID-19.
"During the pandemic, we have perceived the value of every human life, the value of the heroic effort of healthcare workers, and of course, the enormous role that healthcare system's efficiency plays for the society and the country. Over the past months, its capabilities have increased significantly. The healthcare system is now ready to efficiently counter the coronavirus infection and the seasonal surge in cold-related diseases," Putin added.
In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against COVID-19.
As per the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University, Russia is fourth on the list with regard to most COVID-19 cases in the world -- after the US, India and Brazil -- with 1,117,487 cases and 19,720 deaths due to the pathogen.
