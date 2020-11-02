Covid-19: Limit for wedding guests raised to 200 by Gujarat govt

-
ALSO READ
Politicians have greater onus to follow Covid-19 norms: Gujarat CM
Gujarat govt to restart ship-breaking yard at Sachana after clearances
Guarat Cong chief, 30 party workers detained for protest without approval
Well prepared to hold JEE, NEET exams in Gujarat: State education minister
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Gujarat CM on heavy rains, assures help
-
The Gujarat government on
Monday eased a COVID-19 restriction related to wedding functions in open spaces and allowed 200 guests in place of the earlier limit of 100, officials said.
A Gujarat government release said the decision was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and will be applicable from November 3.
It said guests must wear masks and follow all norms, including social distancing, in place to contain the COVID-19 outbreak while attending such gatherings.
The upper limit for guests at functions held in closed spaces like halls will be 50 per cent of capacity, the release said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU