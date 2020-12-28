Odisha reports 234 new coronavirus cases, 3 fresh fatalities

Odisha on Monday reported



234 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 3,28,738, while three fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 1,864, a health department official said.

The new cases were detected in 24 of the state's 30 districts, with 136 reported from different quarantine centres, while the remaining 98 are local contact cases.

Angul district recorded the highest of 36 new cases followed by Sundargarh (28) and Khurda (25).

Six districts - Boudh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Nawrangpur, Puri and Rayagada, did not register any new positive case since Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare department said: "Regret to inform the demise of three numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals."



The three fresh fatalities were reported from the districts of Khurda, Rayagada and Sundergarh, he said.

Apart from 1,864 fatalities reported so far, 53 other COVID-19 positive patients have also died due to comorbidities, he said.

Khurda district of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, alone accounted for 321 deaths followed by Ganjam (246), Sundergarh (166), Cuttack (138) and Puri (114).

Currently, the state has 2,753 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,24,068 patients have recovered from the highly infectious disease.

The state has so far tested 68.55 lakh samples for COVID-19 including 28,652 on Sunday. Odisha's positivity rate now stands at 4.8 per cent, the data released by the health and family welfare department said.

