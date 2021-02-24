Covid-19: Maharashtra's Latur to observe 'Janata curfew' on Feb 27-28

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra coronavirus update: 21,907 new cases, 425 deaths; 23,501 recover
Maharashtra coronavirus update: 5,548 new cases, 74 deaths reported in state
3,791 new coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, 46 more fatalities
Maharashtra coronavirus update: State records over 6,400 new cases
Maharashtra reports 4,496 new coronavirus cases; state tally 17,36,329
-
The district administration in
Maharashtra's Latur has decided to implement 'Janata curfew' on February 27 and 28 in view of the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, a senior official said on Wednesday.
While making the announcement about it, Latur collector Prithviraj B P appealed to the citizens to observe the Janata curfew to break the virus chain, and requested them not leave their homes during the weekend, except in case of emergency.
"Only essential services will remain functional during the Janata curfew," he said during his video address on a social media platform in the evening.
The number of coronavirus patients is increasing across the state, but Latur district is comparatively in a better position, he said.
The situation in the district is under control and there is nothing to panic. The administration is ready to handle the situation, the collector said.
"But to prevent the spread of the virus, the citizens are requested to avoid stepping out, except for essential services, on Saturday and Sunday. We can break the virus chain through it," he added.
With 98 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the infection tally in the district has reached 25,045, while 703 people have died so far, the officials said.
Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pingale, who was also present with the collector, urged the citizens to keep wearing masks while stepping out.
"Those who are spotted not wearing masks in public places are being fined. Citizens should cooperate with the police," he said.
In a separate address on social media, Latur Mayor Vikrant Gojamgunde said that the two-day 'Janata curfew' announced by the district administration is meant to bring self-discipline among people.
"Although no strict action will be taken during it, people should observe it seriously. It is the responsibility of all to cooperate with the administration to curb the virus spread," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU