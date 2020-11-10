3,791 new coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, 46 more fatalities

-
-
Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally
on Tuesday reached 17,26,926 as it recorded 3,791 fresh cases of the viral infection, a health official said.
The state also reported 46 fatalities during the day, taking its death toll to 44,435, he said.
A total of 10,769 patients were discharged, taking the tally of recovered people to 15,88,091.
There are 92,461 active cases in the state now.
Mumbai city reported 535 positive cases during the day, which pushed its case count to 2,65,679, while its death toll rose to 10,484 with 19 new fatalities being reported.
The state has so far conducted 95,36,182 tests.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 17,26,926, new cases: 3,791, death toll: 44,435, discharged: 15,88,091, active cases: 92,461, people tested so far: 95,36,182.
