Maharashtra reports 4,496 new coronavirus cases; state tally 17,36,329

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Thursday rose to 17,36,329 after it recorded 4,496 fresh cases, said a state health department official.

The state also reported 122 more deaths due to the infection, taking the fatality count to 45,682, he said.

Also, 7,809 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of recovered people to 16,05,064, the official said.

With this, the number of active cases has dropped to 84,627.

Mumbai city reported 858 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall count to 2,67,606, while its death toll rose to 10,525 after 19 more patients succumbed to the infection, he said.

The state has so far conducted 96,64,275 tests.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 1,625 new cases, raising the total count to 6,02,185.

A total of 18,217 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Pune division stood at 4,36,670 and deaths at 10,196 the official said.

The Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,33,204 and death toll at 4,385, he said.

The Kolhapur division has reported 1,10,681 cases and 3,864 deaths till now, while the Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 65,071 and fatality count at 1,652.

The Latur division has reported 71,570 cases and 2,178 fatalities so far.

The Akola division has registered 54,863 cases, while 1,302 people have succumbed to the disease until now, the official said.

The Nagpur division has recorded 1,59,805 infections and 3,734 fatalities, the official informed.

There are 2,280 cases where COVID-19 patients hailed from other states, but received treatment in Maharashtra. Of these, 154 patients have died so far, he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 17,36,329, new cases: 4,496 deaths: 45,682 discharged: 16,05,064, active cases: 84,627, people tested so far: 96,64,275.

