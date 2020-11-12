Maharashtra reports 4,496 new coronavirus cases; state tally 17,36,329

-
ALSO READ
3,791 new coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, 46 more fatalities
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Tonnes of waste generated battling the pandemic
Third Covid-19 peak longer than previous ones, may subside soon: Jain
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Country gears up for festivities amid pandemic
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Air pollution can make the pandemic worse
-
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Thursday rose to 17,36,329 after it recorded 4,496 fresh cases, said a state health department official.
The state also reported 122 more deaths due to the infection, taking the fatality count to 45,682, he said.
Also, 7,809 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of recovered people to 16,05,064, the official said.
With this, the number of active cases has dropped to 84,627.
Mumbai city reported 858 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall count to 2,67,606, while its death toll rose to 10,525 after 19 more patients succumbed to the infection, he said.
The state has so far conducted 96,64,275 tests.
The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 1,625 new cases, raising the total count to 6,02,185.
A total of 18,217 people have died so far in the region, the official said.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Pune division stood at 4,36,670 and deaths at 10,196 the official said.
The Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,33,204 and death toll at 4,385, he said.
The Kolhapur division has reported 1,10,681 cases and 3,864 deaths till now, while the Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 65,071 and fatality count at 1,652.
The Latur division has reported 71,570 cases and 2,178 fatalities so far.
The Akola division has registered 54,863 cases, while 1,302 people have succumbed to the disease until now, the official said.
The Nagpur division has recorded 1,59,805 infections and 3,734 fatalities, the official informed.
There are 2,280 cases where COVID-19 patients hailed from other states, but received treatment in Maharashtra. Of these, 154 patients have died so far, he said.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 17,36,329, new cases: 4,496 deaths: 45,682 discharged: 16,05,064, active cases: 84,627, people tested so far: 96,64,275.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU