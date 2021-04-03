Covid-19: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah hospitalised

-
Veteran politician and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, who tested positive for COVID-19 recently, was on Saturday admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure.
Taking to Twitter, his son Omar Abdullah said Farooq Abdullah has been admitted to hospital in Srinagar based on the advice of doctors "to enable them to better monitor" him.
"Our family remains grateful to everyone for their messages of support and their prayers," he added.
The 85-year-old NC president tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. He was kept in home-isolation initially, but doctors on Saturday decided to shift him to a hospital for better medical care.
Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wished him a speedy recovery after news of his testing positive for the disease came to light.
Farooq Abdullah received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 2.
