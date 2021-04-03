India records 89,129 fresh Covid-19 cases, 714 deaths, highest in 6 months

-
-
India on Saturday recorded 89,129 new COVID-19 cases in a day, the highest daily rise in around six-and-half-months, taking the nationwide tally of infections to over 1.23 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Saturday.
The death toll increased to 1,64,110 with 714 more fatalities in a day, also the highest since October 21.
The jump in cases reported on Saturday was the highest since September 20 last year when 92,605 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours.
Corresponding to the rapid surge in cases, the number of active cases too have registered a steady increase for the 24th day in a row with the tally reaching 6,58,909, which is 5.32per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate has further dropped to 93.36 per cent, the data stated.
The active caseload was the lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12 and comprised 1.25 per cent of the total infections.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,15,69,241, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.32 per cent, the health ministry data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh on September 16 last year. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20. The one-crore mark was breached on December 19 last year.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 24,69,59,192 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to April 2with 10,46,605 of them being tested on Friday.
