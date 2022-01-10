Covid-19: No physical classes in Haryana schools, colleges till Jan 26

-
The Haryana Government has decided that no physical classes will be held in all schools and colleges in the state till January 26 in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19.
Education Minister Kanwar Pal said in an official statement here on Monday that during this period, however, online teaching will continue in which schools and colleges will take necessary action by focusing on the preparation of the upcoming examination.
"Earlier the state government had declared winter holidays (in the educational institutions) from January 3 to 12," the statement said.
Notably, over the past fortnight, Haryana has seen a sharp spike in Covid cases while over 100 infections of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have also so far been reported in the state.
