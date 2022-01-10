17 Covid deaths, 19,166 new cases in Delhi in a day; positivity rate 25%

logged 17 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 19,166 infections in a day as the positivity rate rose to 25 per cent, the highest since May 4 last year, according to the city health department's data on Monday.

The city had reported the same number of Covid deaths on Sunday too. In just 10 days, has recorded 70 Covid deaths.

The 22,752 new cases reported on Sunday was the highest since May 1 last year when the city saw 25,219 infections with a positivity rate of 31.61 per cent.

saw fewer cases on Monday with the number of tests conducted the previous day being lower than the day before.

A total of 1,912 Covid patients are in hospitals. Of them, 65 are on ventilator support, government data showed. The city currently has 65,803 active cases of which 44,028 are in home isolation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)