Covid-19: Pak PM Imran, First Lady feeling 'comfortable with mild symptoms'

-
ALSO READ
Pak PM bats for electoral reforms for fair elections; to introduce EVMs
Resign before Jan 31 or will march to Islamabad: PPP chairman to Imran Khan
India walks out of UN General Assembly protesting Imran's Khan diatribe
Imran Khan govt focusing on false propaganda, not real issues: Nawaz Sharif
Modi offers best wishes to Imran Khan for speedy recovery from Covid-19
-
Prime Minister Imran Khan and First Lady Bushra Bibi are feeling "comfortable with mild symptoms", his top communication aide said on Sunday, a day after they tested positive for the COVID-19.
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, in a tweet in Urdu, said that the prime minister and the first lady are thankful to their well-wishers for their good wishes.
Khan, 68 will continue to perform his official duties via video conferencing, he said.
Prime Minister Imran Khan and First Lady Bashari Imran are comfortable with mild symptoms, he said in the tweet.
According to Geo News, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that Khan was "fit and doing well".
"The best advice that we could give him was to stay at home, isolate, and rest.
"We are monitoring his clinical parameters, and medical treatment will be given to him if required. Right now, there is no need for any treatment, as such," Sultan said.
He said that the government is in touch with the people the premier met over the last few days.
"We will be contact tracing everyone and request all the individuals that met him to isolate themselves," Sultan added.
Khan contracted the coronavirus on Saturday, a day when the country registered the highest number of COVID-19 cases since July last year.
He was vaccinated on Thursday as part of the nationwide anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign which is underway in its first phase.
Khan is reported to have received the first shot of the Chinese-produced Sinopharm vaccine, the only anti-COVID jab available in Pakistan.
Pakistan started its COVID-19 vaccination drive in February after the first arrival of China-gifted vaccine doses, with frontline health workers given the priority for inoculation, while on March 10, the country started vaccination for the general public, starting with people aged 60 and above, Geo News reported.
Issuing a clarification on Khan's vaccination, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination said that antibodies develop two to three weeks after the 2nd dose of the 2-dose COVID-19 vaccines.
According to the Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker, Pakistan has so far reported 626,802 cases and 13,843 deaths.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU