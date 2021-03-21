Night curfew in 8 Rajasthan cities; negative Covid report must for visitors

-
ALSO READ
Night curfew imposed in four Punjab districts to check coronavirus surge
Greece to impose nationwide curfew as daily coronavirus deaths rise
Sri Lanka imposes indefinite curfew in 2 towns after new Covid case surface
Ecuador President declares 30-day emergency, 15-day nationwide curfew
Covid-19: No plans for another lockdown in Delhi, says Satyendar Jain
-
Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Rajasthan government has decided to impose night curfew in eight cities from Monday and also made it mandatory for people visiting the state to carry a COVID-19 negative test report.
Officials said the night curfew will be imposed in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwada (Dungarpur) and Kushalgarh (Banswara) from 11 pm to 5 am, they said.
The decisions were taken during a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
It was decided that travellers coming to Rajasthan from other states will have to carry RT-PCR negative reports (not older than 72 hours) from March 25, officials said.
If the RT-PCR test report of travellers are not negative, they would have to remain in quarantine for 15 days, officials said.
It was also decided that markets in urban local bodies will close by 10 pm.
Rajasthan on Saturday reported 445 fresh coronavirus cases, which pushed the state's infection count to 3,24,948, according to an official report.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU