Covid-19 pandemic: 7,642 fresh cases, 21 more deaths in Punjab

Punjab's tally surged to 6,49,736 on Friday with 7,642 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 16,731 as 21 more people succumbed to the viral infection, according to a medical bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, Ludhiana reported 1,808, Mohali 1,215, Jalandhar 695, Patiala 634 and Bathinda 469, the bulletin stated.

Seven deaths were reported from Ludhiana, four from Jalandhar, two each from Hoshiarpur and Patiala and one each from Amritsar, Barnala, Gurdaspur, Moga, Sangrur and Tarn Taran, it said.

The number of active cases in increased to 34,303 from 30,384 on Thursday. The state's positivity rate stands at 21.19 per cent, up from 17.02 per cent the previous day, the bulletin said.

A total of 485 patients are on oxygen support, while 30 critical patients are on ventilator support, it said.

As many as 3,612 more patients recuperated from the viral infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,98,702, it added.

Chandigarh reported 1,834 fresh cases that pushed its infection tally to 74,475, the bulletin said.

With two more fatalities, the city's death toll reached 1,086, it said.

Chandigarh recorded a positivity rate of 25.21 per cent, according to the bulletin.

The number of active cases in the city stands at 7,257, while 66,132 people have recovered from the infection so far, the bulletin said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)