Covid-19 pandemic: Pune district registers 10,076 new cases, 2 deaths

Pune district on Friday recorded 10,076 new COVID-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 12,29,502, while the death toll increased by two to touch 19,279, an official said.

The western Maharashtra district's case positivity rate stood at over 26 per cent, he said. The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.



Of the total cases, 5,480 were reported in Pune city, 2,562 in the adjoining Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial township, and 2,034 in rural and cantonment areas, he said. The active tally stands at 49,917, of which 1,897 patients are in hospitals, the official added. A total of 4,272 patients recovered from the infection during the day, he added.

