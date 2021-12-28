Covid-19 pandemic: Active cases in Rajasthan cross 400-mark

The number of active COVID-19 cases has crossed 400 in where 97 fresh cases of the infection were reported on Tuesday.

The highest number of cases, 75, were reported from Jaipur while the other cases were from Jodhpur (9), Udaipur (3), Alwar, Bhilwara and Bikaner (2 each), Ajmer, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu and Kota (1 each), according to an official report.

A total of 9,55,636 persons have tested positive so far. Of them, 8,963 have died and 9,46,235 have recovered.

The number of active cases is 438, the report said.

