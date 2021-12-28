Covid-19 pandemic: Nashik sees 47 cases, 2 deaths, 51 recoveries

Nashik's COVID-19 count reached 4,13,690 on Tuesday after 47 cases were detected, while the day also saw two patients succumbing to the infection and 51 recovering, an official said.

The toll in the district is 8,753 and the recovery count stands at 4,04,516, he said.

With 3,224 samples being examined on Tuesday, the number of tests in went up to 30,13,247, he added.

