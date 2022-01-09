MP sees 2,039 Covid-19 cases, one death; active tally now 6,842

The COVID-19 tally in reached 8,01,326 on Sunday with the detection of 2,039 cases, while the toll increased by one to touch 10,537, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 7,83,947 after 234 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 6,842, he said.

Indore and Bhopal, the state's two biggest and worst coronavirus-hit cities, saw 621 and 484 fresh cases respectively in the past 24 hours, the official said.

With 68,698 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,42,97,958, the official added.

A government release said 10,56,24,700 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 32,076 on Sunday.

figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 8,01,326 new cases 2039, death toll 10,537, recovered 7,83,947, active cases 6,842, number of tests so far 2,42,97,958.

