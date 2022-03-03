Covid-19 pandemic: Maharashtra reports 467 new cases, 12 fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Omicron gradually replacing Delta variant in many states: ICMR official
Covid-19 LIVE: Kerala reports 10,691 new infections, 85 deaths in 24 hrs
Covid LIVE: Kerala sees 17,681 new cases, 208 deaths in last 24 hrs
Hospitalisation rate lower for Omicron than Delta variant: UK study
Covid LIVE: 53.5% in 18-44 age group vaccinated in India, says govt
-
A day after reporting zero COVID-19 death, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 12 fatalities and 467 new cases, including 243 Omicron infections, the state health department said.
With the addition, the state's coronavirus positive tally rose to 78,67,391 and toll to 1,43,718.
On Wednesday, the state had recorded 544 coronavirus positive cases, but did not report any fatality. The last time the state recorded zero death was on April 1, 2020.
"Today, 234 patients with Omicron infection were reported in the state. All these patients were reported by Kasturba hospital's laboratory," the health department said in a statement.
All 234 infections were reported from Mumbai.
Till date, a total of 5,005 patients infected with Omicron variant have been reported in the state. Of these, 4,629 patients have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.
So far, 9,382 samples have been sent for genome sequencing, of which results of 8,714 patients have been received, while the results of 668 are awaited.
A total of 1,144 patients were discharged in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the overall recovery count to 77,14,719. The recovery rate in the state is 98.06 per cent.
The active cases in Maharashtra stand at 4,953.
Mumbai and Pune city reported 80 cases each. Both the cities did not report any fatality.
Of the eight administrative circles, Pune circle recorded 144, Mumbai 140, Nashik 91, Nagpur 31, Kolhapur and Aurangabad 14 each, Latur 17, Akola 16.
Of the 12 fatalities, Pune recorded six, Mumbai and Akola two each, Latur and Nagpur one each. Kolhapur, Aurangabad and Nashik circles did not report any fatality. The fatality rate of the state is 1.82 per cent.
It said that 62,121 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative test count to 7,80,65,969.
Currently 42,118 people are in home quarantine and 602 people in institutional quarantine.
The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Fresh cases: 467; death toll: 1,43,718; active cases: 4,953; tests conducted so far: 7,80,65,969.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU