Covid-19 pandemic: Assam reports 1,028 new cases, 18 more deaths

registered 1,028 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday pushing the tally to 7,18,920, while the death of 18 more patients took the total fatality count to 6,499, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission.

The state had reported 1,486 new cases and 20 deaths due to the disease on Tuesday.

The positivity rate has declined to 3.08 per cent as against 4 per cent on Tuesday. The number of samples tested during the day is 33,425 while the figure was 37,180 the previous day.

The number of active cases in the state decreased to 15,178 from 19,461 on Tuesday.

The bulletin said 1,347 Covid patients have died due to other causes so far.

The current death rate in the state is 0.90 per cent with Kamrup Metro district, comprising mainly the Guwahati city, reporting seven fatalities. Darrang, Dibrugarh and Golaghat districts recorded two deaths each.

Kamrup Metropolitan reported the highest positive cases at 254 followed by 61 in Lakhimpur, 48 in Kamrup Rural and 46 in Goalpara districts.

The number of recovered patients discharged from hospitals during the day is 5,293. Altogether 6,95,896 people were cured of the disease in the state so far with a recovery rate of 96.80 per cent.

The bulletin said 57,671 people were administered the Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday, with the total number of inoculated beneficiaries rising to 4,15,09,970.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)