Covid-19 pandemic: Chhattisgarh logs 38 fresh cases and 1 death

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 10,07,517 on Thursday with an addition of 38 new cases, while the death toll increased to 13,596 after one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, an official said.

The recovery tally increased to 9,93,619 after 8 people were discharged from hospitals and 20 others completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 302 active cases, he said. No fresh cases were reported in 15 districts, the official said. With 22,124 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,47,74,000, he said. Chhattisgarh's figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,07,517, new cases 38, death toll 13,596, recovered 9,93,619, active cases 302, total tests 1,47,74,000.

