Covid-19 pandemic: Chhattisgarh records 421 new cases and two deaths

on Thursday reported 421 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,48,301, while two more deaths pushed the toll to 14,018, an official said.

The daily positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 1.36 per cent, he said.

The number of recoveries reached 11,30,227 after 42 people were discharged from hospitals and 1,124 others completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 4,056, he said. "Raipur recorded 51 cases, followed by Korba 37, Bilaspur 31, Balodabazar 30, Mungeli 28, Rajnandgaon 19, Durg 13 and Raigarh 7, among other districts," the official said. With 31,068 swab samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,68,49,090, he said. Chhattisgarh's figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,48,301, new cases 421, death toll 14,018, recovered 11,30,227, active cases 4,056, total tests 1,68,49,090.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)